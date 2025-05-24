Major portion of TRAX service in Salt Lake City closing for almost 3 months

SALT LAKE CITY — Riders on Utah Transit Authority's TRAX service should expect significant delays for most of the summer between downtown Salt Lake City and the University of Utah campus.

UTA announced that the Red Line will be closed between the Courthouse and University Medical Center stations from May 24 (Saturday) to August 17.

The service said the closure is for "critical maintenance" as part of their "State of Good Repair" program. It includes work on the platform and tracks near Rice-Eccles Stadium, along with new power lines on 400 South.

The Red Line trains will reroute at the courthouse to join the Blue Line, which goes to the Salt Lake Central station.

Extra buses have been added to the routes that serve the areas normally along the red route. UTA advised riders to stay on the train until Gallivan Plaza, then disembark to transfer to either bus route 1, 2, 4, or 4R.

According to UTA, Route 1 and Route 2 will provide access to the University of Utah Hospital, Presidents’ Circle, the Huntsman Center, and Fort Douglas.

Route 4 heads to Rice-Eccles Stadium, the VA Hospital, and additional stops along 400 South.

Route 4R will provide "rapid" service from Gallivan Plaza to Rice-Eccles and the VA Hospital.

UTA specifically advised FrontRunner riders to take bus route #2 from Salt Lake Central for "a faster connection to the U."

The detours are expected to add delays of around 45 minutes, according to UTA.