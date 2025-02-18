Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting protester at Salt Lake City rally

On this President's Day, hundreds of Utahns gathered for the second time in two weeks outside the state capitol building as part of a nationwide movement.
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested for assaulting a demonstrator with pepper spray at Monday's protest in downtown Salt Lake City, according to police.

Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Michael Christensen "randomly" started an argument with several people around 4:30 p.m. near 400 S. State Street. Then at one point, he allegedly pulled out a canister of pepper spray and sprayed at least four people with it.

SLCPD said its officers quickly identified and apprehended him after the incident. They said they found a "sharp-edged weapon," drug paraphernalia, and an open container of alcohol on Christensen upon his arrest. He was booked on four counts of assault along with one count each of: possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in public, and lewdness — which officials said occurred during the booking process.

Police said Tuesday that they do not know the motive behind the assault, and they do not have any signs yet indicating if he was a counter-protester or if it was targeted.

