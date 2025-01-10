Watch Now
Man arrested in Utah allegedly hauling more than 60 pounds of meth

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man has been arrested in Utah County after officials say he was caught taking drugs from Phoenix to Denver. The man, 42-year-old Ashley Atwood, is now facing charges of money laundering, operating a vehicle without insurance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff's Office witnessed a blue Toyota Tundra traveling north on I-15 on Wednesday make a lane change without proper signals. The truck was also pulling an enclosed trailer without a license plate.

When the deputy pulled over the vehicle the driver was identified as Ashley Atwood from his Utah license.

A K-9 officer alerted to the exterior of the vehicle establishing probable cause for a search of the vehicle and the trailer attached to it. Authorities during their search found $61,595, 60.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 61 grams of cocaine, 102.7 grams of heroin, 450 grams of THC products, a handgun, and "countless" items of drug paraphernalia.

Atwood admitted to deputies that he was running drugs from Phoenix to Denver.

