Man charged after throwing bottle, injuring BYU cheerleading coach

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged in connection to a BYU cheerleading coach being injured by a thrown bottle on November 9.

William Gardner, 18, is charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

In a video of the incident taken by Jessica Hellewell, the cheerleaders are seen in the corner of the stadium when a bottle comes into frame and hits Allan in the head, causing her to reportedly lose consciousness.

University of Utah officials state Gardner is not a student at the school. Gardner's father later notified police that his son was responsible.

BYU defeated Utah with a last-second field goal in a revival of the "Holy War" rivalry between the two schools.