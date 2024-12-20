Watch Now
Man charged after throwing bottle, injuring BYU cheerleading coach

William Gardner, 18, faces one charge of assault, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly throwing the bottle that hit Jocelyn Allan as she stood on the sidelines of Rice-Eccles Stadium.
SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged in connection to a BYU cheerleading coach being injured by a thrown bottle on November 9.

William Gardner, 18, is charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

In a video of the incident taken by Jessica Hellewell, the cheerleaders are seen in the corner of the stadium when a bottle comes into frame and hits Allan in the head, causing her to reportedly lose consciousness.

University of Utah officials state Gardner is not a student at the school. Gardner's father later notified police that his son was responsible.

BYU defeated Utah with a last-second field goal in a revival of the "Holy War" rivalry between the two schools.

