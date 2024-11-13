Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Arrest made after bottle hits BYU cheerleading coach at 'Holy War' rivalry game

Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been arrested in connection to a BYU cheerleading coach being injured by a thrown bottle at the end of last weekend's football game at the University of Utah

William Gardner, 18, faces one charge of assault, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly throwing the bottle that hit Joceyln Allan as she stood on the sidelines of Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The University of Utah's Department of Public Safety said that Gardner is not a student at the school.

In a video of the incident taken by Jessica Hellewell, the cheerleaders are seen in the corner of the stadium when a bottle comes into frame and hits Allan in the head, causing her to reportedly lose consciousness.

BYU defeated Utah with a last-second field goal in a revival of the "Holy War" rivalry between the two schools.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere