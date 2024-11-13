Arrest made after bottle hits BYU cheerleading coach at 'Holy War' rivalry game

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been arrested in connection to a BYU cheerleading coach being injured by a thrown bottle at the end of last weekend's football game at the University of Utah

William Gardner, 18, faces one charge of assault, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly throwing the bottle that hit Joceyln Allan as she stood on the sidelines of Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The University of Utah's Department of Public Safety said that Gardner is not a student at the school.

In a video of the incident taken by Jessica Hellewell, the cheerleaders are seen in the corner of the stadium when a bottle comes into frame and hits Allan in the head, causing her to reportedly lose consciousness.

BYU defeated Utah with a last-second field goal in a revival of the "Holy War" rivalry between the two schools.