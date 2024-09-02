Man charged following crash that killed 58-year-old pedestrian

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police say that a 43-year-old man, Joshua Eugene Eastep, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of a 58-year-old pedestrian.

According to police, Saturday at 9:08 p.m. they were called to the scene of an auto-pedestrian collision in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found a 58-year-old male suffering from critical injuries.

The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital but he would die from his injuries.

Investigators say that they believe that the victim was crossing outside of a designated crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle. Officers were able to obtain photos of the suspect vehicle that included a license plate number.

The vehicle was, according to police, quickly located and the driver was arrested. The suspect allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and stated that he didn't say on the scene because he was afraid.

While being booked into jail officers state that they found two baggies containing a crystal like substance on the suspect. The suspect would tell investigators that the bags contained methamphetamines but he didn't know how or when they ended up in his pants.

Eastep is now facing charges for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death and possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. He is being held without bail.