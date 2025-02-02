Man, dog rescued after falling through ice of Tooele County lake

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — A man who was attempting to rescue his dog was rescued himself after falling through the ice of a northern Utah lake.

Late Saturday, the North Tooele Fire District and several other agencies responded to a home on the shore of Stansbury Lake after a report of the unidentified man falling into the water.

Using ice rescue equipment and other resources, along with a Tooele County Sheriff's Office deputy on the shore, the man was pulled to safety with a rope.

Both the man and the dog were treated on the scene and expected to recover.