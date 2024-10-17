Man hit, killed by passing car on shoulder of I-15 in Davis County

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man died Wednesday night after he was hit by another car on the side of Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said around 7:30 p.m., the man's pickup truck broke down in the HOV lane while heading south near mile 335 in Clearfield. He got out of the truck and was standing on the shoulder when he was hit.

UHP said the man's broken-down truck did not have its lights on, and a car coming up behind him swerved to the right to avoid him. UHP said this caused another car to swerve left, hitting the victim.

The man, age 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. UHP said the driver who hit the victim is cooperating with their investigation.

All southbound lanes were subsequently closed, and traffic was diverted off at Exit 334 (700 South). UHP said drivers can re-enter the freeway at Antelope Drive.

The closure is expected to last until midnight.

