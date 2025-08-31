Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man in critical condition, others injured in shooting in unincorporated Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was left in critical condition, and two others were injured during a shooting early Sunday morning in an unincorporated part of Weber County.

In a press release sent out Sunday afternoon, the Weber County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began around 1:00 a.m. in the area of 9300 West 900 South. Initial reports to dispatch said a man had been shot, but as deputies were enroute, they received reports of additional victims.

Once on scene, they found a large gathering people, with multiple vehicles leaving the area. They then found a man in his early 20's with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by helicopter to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

A second man sustained a gunshot wound to shoulder, while a 5 year-old sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and hip. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have been speaking to all witnesses that were in the area. At time of reporting, they have not yet identified a suspect. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

