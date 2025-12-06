Tooel County holiday 'Giving Train' rolls on

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A local holiday tradition known as the “Tooele Giving Train” is gaining steam again this year, with residents and businesses coming together to help their neighbors in need.

The tradition began in 2017, when Don Jarvis decided to mark his birthday by giving $100 to someone in need. Word spread quickly, inspiring others to give to those in need within the Tooele communities.

Small businesses, such as Brittany Johnson's Coffee Barn, soon joined in to transform that kind gesture into a major community event that has become a tradition each holiday season.

“No gift is too small, you never know what anybody is going through, and your small gift can make a big difference for those families,” said Johnson.

Johnson shared that she’s continually inspired by the generosity she sees in her neighbors.

“So willing to give to those in need. It does make a big difference when there are so many small gestures being brought together to help everybody,” said Johnson.

The annual initiative has seen creative contributions over the years. Factory Flooring Design Center has been part of the tradition since the start, according to the company's Vice President Jeff Wheat.

“A family that was bringing home a baby that was in the NICU, and their flooring wasn’t up to par. And so we jumped in and helped them out with that, and they brought the baby home to a beautiful room,” said Wheat.

This season, the company is donating groceries.

“We’ve got a $250 gift certificate to Soelberg’s for a family. They just need to nominate and kind of give us a backstory of what’s going on,” said Wheat.

Since Jarvis passed away, his legacy has continued to live on. Realtor Patty Deakin-Daley said that in just five days this year, about 10 posts have offered giveaways.

Participants set their own guidelines; some ask for nominations based on needs, while others select winners randomly. Johnson’s Coffee Barn is offering a $50 Visa gift card.

The impact of the Giving Train stays within the county, ensuring all contributions directly benefit residents.

“It’s gaining steam. It’s working really well. I think it’s a great community, feel-good story,” said Wheat.

His advice to other businesses that might be considering getting on board. “Do it! Just do it," said Wheat.

For residents who may not have the means to give financially, there are still ways to spread cheer this Christmas.

“Just give a gift of kindness,” said Johnson.

Wheat added, “Look at your neighbors and see if they need help with anything.”

The Tooele Giving Train remains open to individuals and businesses countywide, spreading joy and generosity one act at a time.