BYU football player dismissed from team following lewdness arrest

PROVO, Utah — BYU has dismissed running back Kason Krebs from the football team after the sophomore was arrested Thursday on multiple lewdness charges.

The Provo Police Department said Krebs was identified as the suspect they began searching for on Wednesday after three separate lewdness incidents were reported over multiple weeks near the Smith’s grocery store in the 300 North 100 West area.

Police said in each incident, Krebs was alleged to have publicly exposed himself before fleeing the area on foot.

After asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect who turned out to be Krebs, police made contact with him, which led to two charges of lewdness being referred to the Provo City Attorney's Office

Following his arrest, Krebs was dismissed from the BYU team for what the school called a violation of team rules.

The police department said that because the lewdness incidents are Class B Misdemeanors, Krebs was not booked into jail.