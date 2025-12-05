Charges filed against suspect in failed Murray jewelry store robbery

MURRAY, Utah — The suspect who attempted to rob a Murray jewelry store and ended up in the hospital with a gunshot wound has had charges formally filed against him. Beyker Villegas, 22, faces charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

According to court documents, Murray police were called to the Sierra-West Jewelers on November 25 for a reported robbery at gunpoint. The caller told dispatchers that two suspects had come in with guns and disguises to rob the store.

The store's assistant manager allegedly asked the larger suspect, identified by police as Villegas, if he could help and attempted to trip a silent alarm before being pulled into the middle of the floor.

Witnesses say the suspects were yelling in Spanish and started to duct tape the victims. At this point, police say, the assistant manager was able to retrieve his firearm and shoot a round into the ground.

Investigators say the suspects began fighting with the assistant manager for the gun before the manager shot another round at the suspects. As the suspects fled outside, police say the manager managed to hit Villegas in the head several times with the gun.

Police arrived at the scene and, due to the amount of blood that was present, determined that one of the suspects may have been shot. Sandy police were then notified that a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and matching the description of the suspect, had arrived at an InstaCare.

The man with the gunshot wound was determined to be Villegas. At the clinic, Villegas stated that he had been shot by someone else and then hit with a gun.

Villegas is being held without bail.