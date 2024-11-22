Man killed after being struck by car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man is dead after being struck by a car in South Salt Lake Thursday night. The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.

At 8:42 p.m. a 52-year-old man was crossing South State Street in the 3100 South block when he was hit. Police said the man was not in a crosswalk at the time.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died. The 43-year-old female driver stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Impairment is not suspected at this time.

