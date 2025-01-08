Man shot several times during altercation following car crash near I-80, officials say

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left one person injured with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday.

Officials confirm the shooting occurred near Burmester Road, close to Interstate 80.

Two individuals were testing drones in the area when they observed a vehicle pull into the vicinity with visible damage from an apparent accident. The driver was reported to have displayed signs of injury and disorientation.

The two individuals called 911 for help and attempted to help the driver, when during the interaction both men drew firearms and began firing multiple shots.

The driver of the vehicle sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by air to the hospital. The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety.

