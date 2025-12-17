Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man struck by vehicle in Duchesne County; condition unknown

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A 19-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Duchesne County, prompting a response from emergency medical personnel.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred near 6387 South and 12000 West, but released few details on what happened and what led up to the incident.

Although the man was treated on the scene, the extent of his injuries was not shared, and the sheriff's office has released no other information on his condition following the accident.

