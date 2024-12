SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One person is dead after being struck by a truck on 3300 South in South Salt Lake Thursday night.

The 3300 South Road at 1000 West is expected to be closed until midnight.

Police confirm the incident occurred at 6:15 p.m., the victim was a man in his forties or fifties.

No other information was made available at this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

