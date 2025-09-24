Man, woman found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead Tuesday in Midvale.

Unified Police said officers conducted a welfare check at a home near 7500 S. Jefferson Street around 11:15 a.m.

They entered the home and found the two people deceased.

UPD officials say it appears to be a murder-suicide. However, further information, such as the manner in which they died nor which individual caused the deaths, was not immediately clear.

Officials said there is no history of domestic violence between the man and woman.

