Mendenhall nominates Brian Redd to fill vacant role of Salt Lake City police chief

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Thursday that she was nominating Brian Redd, the current executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections, to fill the vacant role of Salt Lake City Police Chief.

The announcement comes as the mayor and police department have faced months of pressure from state lawmakers related to the city’s handling of homelessness.

“We’re at an inflection point about homelessness and cartel-related drug crime in the city and in the state of Utah,” Mendenhall said last week, in explaining her decision to force former Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown to resign.

Before he took over at the Department of Corrections in 2023, Redd was one of the lead coordinators of Operation Rio Grande, a law enforcement campaign to address homelessness near Salt Lake City’s Pioneer Park.

While the effort was lauded as a success for restoring order to the area, opponents criticized the operation for spending more money on policing and jailing the homeless than on getting them into housing, shelters and services.

“Was it perfect? No," Redd said of Operation Rio Grande in an October 2020 interview with FOX 13 News. “But was it a good model to continue to work off of? I believe so.”

Redd is a Monticello native who spent 21 years at the Utah Department of Public Safety, working his way up from state trooper to one of the top-ranking administrators in the agency.

When he took over at the Utah Department of Corrections, Redd had never previously worked in a jail or penitentiary. At the time, the agency was said to be in crisis amid staffing problems at the new billion-dollar prison. At least some of those problems have since subsided due to new hires.

Redd also spent two years at Goldman Sachs as a vice president and manager in its Compliance Division. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Brigham Young University.