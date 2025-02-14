Mendenhall says she forced Mike Brown to resign as Salt Lake City police chief

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says she forced Mike Brown to resign as the city's police chief, contradicting an earlier statement in which the chief claimed his decision was made to allow him to spend more time with family.

After nine years at the helm of the Salt Lake City Police Department, Brown made his surprise announcement Wednesday, writing there was "never a perfect time to step away from a career that has defined you."

However, speaking Friday, Mendenhall made it clear that it was her decision to change police chiefs and that it was time for Brown to retire.

The mayor had previously suggested that Brown's decision was somewhat forced, saying in her own statement following Brown's announcement that she "has determined that it’s time for the next chapter in the SLCPD’s leadership."

Mendenhall and the Salt Lake City Police Department have faced months-long pressure on the department's policies regarding the handling of the city's homeless population.

