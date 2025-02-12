Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown announces retirement

SALT LAKE CITY — After nearly 10 years leading the Salt Lake City Police Department, Chief Mike Brown has announced his retirement, effective at the end of the month.

Saying there was "never a perfect time to step away from a career that has defined you," Brown shared how he was leaving the department to focus on his family and spend more time with his three sons.

"Our officers, detectives, professional staff, and the resilient and committed residents of Salt Lake City have been at the center of my career. Leading and growing with this city has truly been the greatest privilege of my life," Brown said in a statement.

Brown joined the Salt Lake City Police Department on May 31, 1991, and was named chief nine years ago. In his statement announcing his retirement, Brown lauded the department's efforts to help lower crime in the city as well as its community outreach and modernization.

The chief also shared a message with those he led in the department.

"Never lose sight of your purpose. The work you do is not easy," he wrote. "It is often misunderstood, but it is deeply essential to protecting and preserving our way of life. Stay committed to excellence, support one another, and never let the critics or skepticism define your mission. The strength of this department truly lies in its people, its resilience, and its commitment to service."

