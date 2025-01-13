Mental health experts weigh in on impacts of California fires

SALT LAKE CITY — Since January 7, people nationwide have been tuning in for updates about the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

FOX 13 spoke with Utah mental health professionals, like Associate Clinical Professor Dr. Steve Sugden with the University of Utah, about how watching the destruction through screens can impact people's mental health.

Dr. Sugden a clinical associate professor at the University of Utah explained that during disasters like this, there is an impact for people watching at home.

"We just get the negative association or the terror that comes from having watched all the flames,” said Dr. Sugden. “If we go back to the World Trade Towers event in 9/11. That was one of the first events when it was covered by technology and people who watched the event/had more psychiatric sequela than the people who actually were in New York City or in Washington D.C.”

He explained how being active in the restoration process is what can help people in times like this.

“In some type of action has been shown to be more therapeutic then just kind of doing nothing, emotionally wise,” said Dr. Sugden. “Unless we get involved with the restoration part we don’t get that second benefit that comes from it," said Sugden.

Utahns have found ways to help, several places are accepting donations to take across state lines.

For the past five days, people have been getting updates about the death and destruction as fires continue to burn in parts of California.

“If it’s not happening to you directly but you’re watching it again you can still experience that anxiety, that what if response. People are stuck to the TV, people can relate or more importantly it’s scary,” said Jamison Law, Clinical Mental Health Counselor.

Law shared that for many people viewing the devastation, anxieties and fears follow.

“Ultimately this is a situation where those who are watching and those who are obviously being affected were powerless,” said Law.

Experts suggested coming up with a plan of action, in case something similar happens in your own community.

“The degree that we think about that, we are all susceptible to whatever this disaster is and start thinking about being more prepared," said Sugden.

Reminding people to prioritize self-care, especially in tough times.

“Our sleep is first and foremost. Second is if we can get into an exercise routine and third people would suggest that if we’re really affected by it that we get involved somehow with the restoration process,” said Sugden.

He shared that getting prepared for a disaster could help people work through the fears of what could happen in the future.

“I think this helps us with our own resiliency and helps us feel that the lesson was learned from a disaster,” said Sugden.