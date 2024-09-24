Midvale car show aims to bring attention to teen suicide prevention

MIDVALE, Utah — All the modern beauties and hot rods will be seen at this weekend's Midvale Main Street Car Show, but as beautiful as the cars are, they support an even better cause.

Car show participant Guy Brown still remembers when he first took his son, Preston, to look at a Fox Body Mustang.

"We go down and we look at it and he takes a couple days to decide whether he wants it or not, then he finally decided that he wanted it," Brown recalled. "Of course, we were going to fix it up together, but unfortunately we lost him before we could get it done."

Preston died by suicide in March 2023. He would've turned 23 just a few weeks ago.

"This is nothing that any parent should have to go through and we just want to bring awareness that this is a tragic thing," Brown said.

Brown is doing his part that by participating in the car show this Saturday along Midvale's Main Street. All proceeds will help support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an organization that helped Brown and his wife during the hardest times.

"We did a counseling group for about six months. We met several other people going through tough times as we were and it really helps a lot," Brown said.

This year, the car show's focus is around suicide prevention for teens and veterans. For the show's executive manager, Ronald Fugere, the cause is near to his heart as he is a combat veteran and also lost a son to suicide.

"He had the same name I did and he spoke seven languages, and it was so much fun to talk to him because he could talk about so many different subjects and that's what I miss the most," Fugere said.

More than 300 of the finest cars will line Main Street in honor of suicide prevention. The car show will also have a trunk-or-treat, awards, and other fun activities for families and friends.

"The car community is awesome because they rally around whatever foundation you're trying to support," Brown said.

Brown hopes to finish Preston's car the way he would've wanted, while he, Fugere, and many others will continue to honor those they've lost by raising awareness.

"It really helps to talk to other people in the same situation, to know that you're not alone, and there's help," Brown said.

The car show is free to the public and will take place on Midvale's Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.