Midvale woman allegedly stole ATV, trailer and cut couple's brake lines in attempted murder

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Midvale woman was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stealing an ATV to gain access to a couple's residence to cut their brake lines.

Toria Raye Stein, 32, was arrested for attempted murder and two counts of stalking. Court documents also allege that Stein had stolen an ATV and trailer from Farmington, valued at $35,000, along with other horse-care equipment and an allegedly forged bill of sale.

The victims, who reside in a private residential community at Parley's Canyon, had found that the brake lines for their vehicle had been cut. When they reported the incident to authorities, they suspected Stein was responsible as she had a history of stalking them and had obtained a civil stalking injunction against her.

Investigators located a stolen ATV in the area, believed to have been the one Stein had stolen to trespass into the community.

After obtaining warrants for Stein's search history, several terms were searched by Stein, including "where are the brake lines on a car" and "did someone cut my brake line?" Stein also searched a YouTube tutorial on locating brake lines.

When Stein was arrested and booked into jail, she declined to speak to law enforcement without an attorney present. She is being held without bail, as authorities argued she had family in Michigan and may pose a flight risk.