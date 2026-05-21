Draper splash pad reopening with reduced hours due to water concerns

DRAPER, Utah — People in Draper will soon have the opportunity to cool down at the city's Splash Pad at Smith Field Park, but with reduced hours following concerns over water usage.

The city announced the opening of the attraction for May 26. It will remain open and operating through September 5.

However, city officials have trimmed back the hours that the splash pad will be operating due to extreme drought conditions. "The City's water provider has asked partner cities to reduce water use by 10%," officials wrote in a release.

In an effort to comply, city officials determined that this year they won't be operating the splash pad on Sundays and Mondays. Officials say the decision was made based on data showing those dates were the least used.

The Splash Pad's hours will now be Tuesday through Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.