Millcreek community shocked after neighbor receives deportation letter

MILLCREEK, Utah — Several families in Millcreek, Utah, received a letter from the Department of Homeland Security saying they needed to leave the U.S.

Marcy Matheson is a neighbor of one of the families who received a letter.

“I was driving with her in the car, and she just told me a really bad thing happened today and told me about this letter that she got. And I was just appalled. I was just appalled that something like this could happen,” she said.

Jim McConkie, an attorney who is representing the family, said they came from Venezuela legally for safety.

“If you're going to kick somebody out and change their life, you've got to tell them why, and then they have to have the opportunity to present their side of the story, he said.

It also happened on college campuses. Suguru Onda is a student at BYU earning his PHD. He said his Department of Homeland Security student registration was terminated.

“They say I have to leave within 15 days after the termination, so which is in two weeks. So that's really soon. I have a family and five children, he said.

His lawyer, Adam Crayk, said something flagged after a criminal record review. He said the only thing that came up in his record was two speeding tickets and a fishing violation.

“We have no other choice but to theoretically look at filing a lawsuit and to determine whether or not that lawsuit will be viable, and when people hear that they're going to have to sue the federal government to try and enforce their rights, that's pretty daunting,” he said.

Onda said he does not want to leave his family.

“If I need to leave, then they're going to miss a lot of school events and sports and other activities as well. So that's not going to happen,” he said.

Many Millcreek residents told FOX 13 News they are shocked this is happening right in their own backyard.