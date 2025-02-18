Months after being hit, Mapleton school crossing guard returns to job

MAPLETON, Utah — Months after Katrina Christensen was struck by a vehicle while on the job, the Mapleton school crossing guard returned Tuesday for the first time since the accident that required her to undergo surgery.

Christensen's return outside Mapleton Elementary School was filled with warm welcomes and a little fear.

“I’m kind of afraid to come back but you know I’m really excited," said Christensen. "I miss the kids a lot.”

In early October, Christensen was crossing Maple Street with a teacher when she was hit.

“...a car had come up and he’d slowed down for the lights and then he just happened to run me over and hit me, sent me flying," Christensen explained. "And so broke my left side, my arm, my elbow is still broken and my ankle is still broken. But I am able to now walk.”

Parents, teachers and students are thrilled to have Christensen back along with her special guest.

“My little dog, he’s our friend and the kids love him. And we’ve missed being here,” she shared.

Fellow crossing guards also missed their coworker.

“That good morning wave and then that goodbye wave, and it’s just a friendly face over there all the time,” said Mapleton crossing guard Rosie Golding.

Christensen says support from the Mapleton Police Department, along with students and parents made all the difference.

"I got three books, this thick of letters that the kids wrote me when I first got hit," she said.

While Christensen's return is worth celebrating, it's also a reminder for drivers.

“...just watch what you’re doing and let us do our job," Golding added, "and give us the time to do it.”

It's all about keeping the crossing guards safe.

"People should just watch what they're doing," Golding continued, "I know everybody looks, but a lot of times they don't see what they're looking at and that's a big problem."