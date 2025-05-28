Months after mother, son killed in Saratoga Springs home, police yet to ID suspects

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Nearly two months after a mother and her young son were killed inside their Saratoga Springs home, police say they have developed several leads but have yet to release any suspect or suspects related to the deaths.

Jessica Lyman and her son, Eli Painter, were found shot inside the home at 1244 Willowbrook Lane on March 28. Painter died on the scene, while Lyman was transported to Utah Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died.

In a release Thursday, the Saratoga Springs Police Department said it is continuing to investigate the deaths with other agencies, yet offered no real information.

"Detectives have developed several leads through ongoing investigative efforts and evidence collection," the release said. "Investigators continue to thoroughly process additional evidence as it becomes available."

Since the shootings, police haven't released any information on possible suspects connected to the deaths. However, a search warrant unsealed last month revealed that an unknown "figure" was seen in a video walking near the home on a neighbor's doorbell camera.

The warrant also stated that no weapon was found inside the home and there were no signs of forced entry or an altercation.

Police added Thursday that "due to the sensitive nature of this case and its ongoing statues," no other information could be released.