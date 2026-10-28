FARMINGTON, Utah — With Election Day less than a week away, Davis County election officials are reminding voters to research what’s on their ballot and make a plan to vote.

Davis County Clerk Brian McKenzie said more than 40,000 ballots have already been returned as election workers prepare for one of their busiest times of the year.

Watch McKenzie's interview with FOX 13 News reporter Julia Sandor in the video player below.

More than 40,000 ballots already returned in Davis County ahead of Election Day

“It’s the moment that all of us who work in the election field have been preparing for and getting ready for as we help serve the citizens here in our community,” McKenzie said. “Get their ballots to them and also get those ballots back so we can get them counted.”

There is a lot for Davis County voters to consider this election. McKenzie said the ballot includes candidates and constitutional amendments.

Julia Sandor/FOX 13 News Davis County Clerk Brian McKenzie

“There are two sides to that ballot. There’s a lot of issues. A lot of candidates, some constitutional amendments,” McKenzie said. “We want to make sure the voters understand and take the time to research these candidates.”

For Layton resident Melody Herbert, casting her ballot was a priority.

“I came here to vote,” Herbert said. “I want to make sure my vote is counted.”

Julia Sandor/FOX 13 News Layton resident Melody Herbert

Whether residents choose to vote by mail, use a ballot drop box or vote in person, McKenzie said the important thing is making sure voters have a chance to cast their ballot.

The Davis County Clerk’s Office has also welcomed community members who want to learn more about the election process. McKenzie said people have toured the office and called with questions about how elections are conducted.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in and do a tour. We’ve had a lot of people call and ask questions,” McKenzie said. “It’s really one of the most rewarding experiences we have when we’re able to interact with citizens in our community and help them understand what it is we do.”

With more than 40,000 ballots already returned, McKenzie said Davis County is on track to receive the number of ballots election officials expected.

Herbert hopes other residents will make their voices heard as well.

“It’s very important, especially now to vote,” she said.