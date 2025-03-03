SALT LAKE CITY — Returning BYU quarterback, Jake Retzlaff enters a wildly different off-season from a season ago. No longer is there a competition heading into Spring Camp following an 11-2 campaign in Provo, one capped by an Alamo Bowl route over Colorado back in December.
Morgan Vance shares conversation with Jake Retzlaff on returning to BYU, future possibilities
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.