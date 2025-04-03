Mother of boy shot, killed in Saratoga Springs dies in hospital

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The woman critically injured in a Saratoga Springs incident in which she and her young son were shot last week has died.

Jessica Lyman was found next to the body of her son inside their home on Friday. 8-year-old Eli Painter died at the scene, while Lyman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to her obituary, Lyman, 44, died on Monday of her injuries while hospitalized. The Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed Lyman's death.

Following the incident, police shared that both bodies were covered in blood, although no information on what led to the shootings or who was responsible has been released.

Lyman's two teenage children were also in the house at the time the bodies were discovered, although neither were injured. The remaining children are now in the care of their father.

While police have said there is no danger to the public, no suspects have been identified.

Lyman's obituary shared that a funeral service will be held on April 8. A GoFundMe has also been created to help raise money for Lyman's children.