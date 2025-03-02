Motor home rollover ejects four people on I-15 near St. George

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in critical condition after a motor home rollover ejects four near St. George on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon. Roads are expected to be clear of debris shortly.

At 2:46 p.m., officials received a call of a crash on northbound I-15. Upon arrival, four people were found ejected from their motor home.

Two were transported via medical helicopter in critical condition, and the remaining two were transported via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe another vehicle had forced the motor home off the road to the left, causing it to roll over when it got to the center median.

As it rolled over, the chassis had separated, throwing debris across the road and ejecting the four occupants.

Officials believe the road should be clear of debris in the next few minutes.

