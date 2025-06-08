Motorcyclist dies after crashing into cow on rural Utah highway

RICH COUNTY, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Saturday night after crashing into a cow on a northern Utah highway.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. on State Route 39 near milepost 53, in the Monte Cristo area. Officials with the Rich County Sheriff's Office and Utah Highway Patrol said the cow was on the road, which runs through an open range area.

First responders attempted to save the motorcyclist, but he died at the scene.

The victim was a 27-year-old man who was riding with a group. His name has not been released.

UHP said the crash also caused the motorcycle to catch on fire.