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Multiple fires burning off I-80 in Millcreek

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UDOT
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MILLCREEK, Utah — Multiple brush fires are burning off Interstate 80 in the Millcreek area at the I-215 interchange, with traffic being affected near the mouth of Parleys Canyon.

Watch live below as brush fires burn in Millcreek:

UDOT says the ramp from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215 is closed due to the fires. Unified Fire Authority is responding, and Salt Lake City Fire Department is assisting.

Just three weeks ago, a brush fire broke out near the same area in the vicinity of Parleys Historic Nature Park. It's not yet known if Monday's fire is in the park itself.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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