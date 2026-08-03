Multiple fires burning off I-80 in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — Multiple brush fires are burning off Interstate 80 in the Millcreek area at the I-215 interchange, with traffic being affected near the mouth of Parleys Canyon.

Watch live below as brush fires burn in Millcreek:

UDOT says the ramp from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215 is closed due to the fires. Unified Fire Authority is responding, and Salt Lake City Fire Department is assisting.

Just three weeks ago, a brush fire broke out near the same area in the vicinity of Parleys Historic Nature Park. It's not yet known if Monday's fire is in the park itself.

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