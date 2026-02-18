'Powder Alert!' Ski resorts bask in much-needed snowfall

BRIGHTON, Utah — A sense of normalcy has returned to Utah ski resorts as an overnight storm has dumped large amounts of the precious snow that skiers and snowboarders have yearned for over the last few weeks.

The Brian Head Resort posted "Powder Alert!" after receiving an additional 10 inches of snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing its total to 21 inches over the last 48 hours.

"It’s deep, it’s soft, and it’s time to get after it," the resort said, adding that access to its terrain is now at 100%, with up to an additional 19 inches of snow on the horizon.

Brian Head Resort Snow falls at Brian Head Resort on Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Up north, the snow was coming down so fast in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Brighton Resort wrote "Holy Smokes," and shared a video of an employee operating snowblowers to clear pathways to get people on its runs.

"It snowed more than we thought it would and it’s still going!" the resort shared on social media.

Hope on the horizon for Utah ski resort forced to close over lack of snow:

Over in Little Cottonwood Canyon, Snowbird reported that it had received 18 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, with 12 inches falling overnight.

Overnight snow totals at Utah ski resorts :



Soltitude: 11 inches

Brighton: 9"

Deer Valley: 8"

Park City Mountain: 8"

Woodward Park City: 8"

Powder Mountain: 7"

Alta: 6"

Beaver Mountain: 6"

Nordic Valley: 6"

Snowbasin: 6"

Sundance: 5"

While people are no doubt excited to get to the mountains to enjoy the latest gift from the skies, resorts and the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, as the snow has created hazardous driving conditions in some areas.

"If you don’t have a properly equipped car with 4x4 please consider coming up a different day," said Brighton.