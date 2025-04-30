Murray students take page from history class to stage protest over flag law

MURRAY, Utah — Dozens of students staged a walkout at Murray High School to protest a new state law that restricts the types of flags that can be displayed in Utah classrooms and government buildings.

Many students shared how the law is a form of censorship that goes against their First Amendment rights.

Through word of mouth and social media, the students learned about the walkout and participated. They aren’t happy that Pride flags are among those banned by the new law.

16-year-old student Daniel Whalen was the driving force behind the protest.

"Someone asked what can we do? And then someone got the idea we should have a walkout, and I took that seriously," Whalen explained. "If we think it, we can do it."

Politics Judge considers contempt against UHSAA over trans athletes order Ben Winslow

Whalen believes the turnout for the protest shows that he and his fellow students have been paying attention in U.S. History class.

"The Americans in the past who stood up and fought for their own rights, I really think that's what it is to be an American," he said. "Willing to stand up, even when it's inconvenient. I have rights, my neighbor has rights, my family has rights and we’re gonna fight for it."

Leo Robertson, who identifies as a transgender male, walked out of school along with his identical twin, Kristy. He thinks that at some point, the politicians will reverse course on Pride flags.

"I don’t think it will work, just this one protest. But I do think it will take a couple times to get it to work, but I do think it will work," he said. "Because we’re all kids. Nobody can say no to kids."

There was also the pride that student protesters took in simply taking action to make their voices heard by policymakers.

"It's not just watching the news," Whalen said. "It's not just online, or it's not just talking to your family. You’re out here actively being involved, actively telling people what you think and actively enforcing the values we hold so close to our heart."