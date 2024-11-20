Neighbors frustrated with gas company after South Jordan explosion report

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — David Hanson says he speaks for all his neighbors: they want Enbridge Gas to give them answers.

“It's just a deep sense of frustration that that could have been prevented and that it could have been any one of us,” he said. “The shock and general feeling that's been shared with me is deep concern that we have heard nothing.”

In Enbridge’s investigation after the Nov. 6 explosion, Enbridge found a leak on a line and what it called subsurface gas between the main gas line and two homes, including the one that exploded, according to The National Transportation Safety Board’s report. Enbridge also detected gas in the atmosphere of the home next door after the accident.

“One would have thought that Enbridge would have been out here knocking on doors and informing us they've been in our yards, putting sniffers into the soil, still finding gas apparently, but have shared no information with any of the neighbors,” said Hanson. “This event could have been my house as easily or any of my neighbors' houses.”

Enbridge found the leak about 150 feet behind the home where the explosion happened, in the middle of the road, according to NTSB. The pipe was made and installed in 1976, according to the report.

Jorgan Hofeling with Enbridge sent the following statement to FOX 13 News:

“Our company has been a part of the Utah community for over 95 years and public safety is always our top priority. We are deeply saddened by this event and our hearts and prayers go out to the Hansen family for their tragic loss. NTSB has published its preliminary report and while federal regulations prohibit us from commenting on the ongoing investigation, we remain committed to continuing to contribute to the investigation.”