New boundaries for Alpine School District division released by Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — The Alpine School District is one step closer to a split as proposed maps for the new districts have been released by Utah County officials.

The districts highlight the areas which will each be represented by 21 different school board members across three new districts.

Those who have been born and raised in Utah County have watched its continued growth and evolution.

“I’ve seen a lot of change in my lifetime,” said Seth Cox with a chuckle.

Cox was born and raised in Lehi — and it’s where he also started to put his own kids through school at Sego Lily Elementary.

“The school that my kids were attending…they had five classes per grade,” Cox said. “It was really overcrowded.”

Class sizes got better when they moved to Lindon in 2016, but he still felt a lack of representation.

“Alpine School District, I don’t think, has ever had a school board member represent just Lindon,” said Cox.

So he was happy to see the new district maps released by the Utah County Commission.

“Currently, seven board members run Alpine School District,” said Commissioner Skyler Beltran. “With this split, there will now be seven in each of the three.”

Those proposed areas are:

West District (or Lake Mountain), covering Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Cedar Fort and Fairfield



Central District, covering American Fork, Alpine, Lehi, Highland, Cedar Hills and Draper

South District (or Timpanogos), covering Pleasant Grove, Lindon, Vineyard and Orem

The maps were submitted by committees made up of county leaders and community members alike.

“So having all of these local representatives participate in the process got us the best maps,” Commissioner Beltran said.

Alpine School District spokesperson Rich Stowell said this “unprecedented and historic” period of transition can be difficult to navigate.

“That might get a little messy at times,” Stowell said.

But they’re continuing to prioritize the educational experience through it all.

“Helping these new school districts get set up so they can maintain those high levels of student learning,” said Stowell.

A final vote still awaits on March 26. But parents like Cox hope the increased representation brought on by the split will bring them more dedicated support — from Eagle Mountain to Orem.

“To go from one board member representing a dozen schools to now, one board member representing four, give or take, I think that’s going to be a tremendous improvement,” Cox said.

If you want to provide feedback on these maps ahead of the vote, there is a survey up on the Utah County Government website.

Once the maps are finalized, Commissioner Beltran says those interested in running for a school board position can then begin to file for positions in June. If elected in November, they will take their seats in January 2026.