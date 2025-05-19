New BYU building to be built on former Provo High School site

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University's Board of Trustees has approved the BYU West Campus, the site of the former Provo High School, as the location for the future BYU School of Medicine building. The site will also be located near Intermountain Health's Utah Valley Hospital.

“Since its announcement, the BYU School of Medicine has received tremendous interest,” said BYU President C. Shane Reese. “We appreciate the enthusiasm and support for the BYU School of Medicine from people and organizations across the world.”

The former Provo High School is currently being used by the College of Fine Arts and Communications, and students and staff from that school will remain until a new BYU Arts Building is completed.

Plans for the BYU School of Medicine were first announced on July 29, 2024. According to school leaders, the school will include training and research to address international health issues.

Dr. Mark J. Ott, inaugural dean of the BYU School of Medicine, added, “Many deeply committed people are moving this work forward, directed by the vision put forward by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”