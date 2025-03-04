Watch Now
New fast food chain bringing 'super-premium' concept to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — If you thought northern Utah couldn't handle any more chicken joints, think again as a new chain that promotes a "super-premium fast food" concept is set to land in Salt Lake City.

With several California locations already in place, Starbird has signed franchise agreements to open five restaurants in the Salt Lake City area as early as this year.

Starbird's menu features various made-to-order chicken items, including sandwiches, wings, nuggets and salads. The company says its chicken is antibiotic free and always fresh, never frozen.

The five Utah locations are just part of the chain's expansion, with five other stores opening in Chicago.

"These markets were chosen for their thriving food scenes, growing demand for modern, chef-driven dining options, and the franchisees' deep community ties," the company said in a release. "With a proven ability to succeed in both urban and suburban settings, Starbird is well-positioned to introduce its fresh take on super premium fast food to these regions."

While specific locations in Utah and opening dates were not released, the company said the first openings are anticipated in "late 2025 and early 2026."

