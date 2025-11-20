New initiative aims to boost firearm safety, promote responsible gun ownership in Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY — A new initiative aimed at promoting responsible gun ownership and preventing firearm accidents has launched in the Salt Lake Valley.

The program, called “Project ChildSafe Salt Lake,” is an effort by the National Shooting Sports Foundation to provide education on safe gun handling and storage.

Local firearm safety advocates are lending their support, stressing that education is the key to preventing tragedies.

“Most gun accidents can be avoided through proper storage and safe gun handling,” said Tennille Chidester, the store director for Legacy Shooting Range.

Chidester is also connected with A Girl and A Gun, which promotes female empowerment with firearms.

“Education is the highest proponent of firearm safety. The more we know about them, the better we can operate them,” said Chidester.

The initiative emphasizes that owning a firearm comes with great responsibility.

“It’s important that people understand that while owning a firearm is your right, it’s also a responsibility. You need to make sure your guns are secure so you don’t have some incident happen that you’ll regret for the rest of your life,” said Michelle Camp, the state leader for Armed Women of America.

Project ChildSafe also aims to address Utah’s rate of suicide by firearm by raising awareness and encouraging intervention.

“We’ve got really high rates of suicide by firearm, so if we work together as a community, we’re really hoping we can bring those numbers down,” said Camp, adding that a crucial part of prevention is “being able to look for signs in your community… and help them before it’s too late."

A core component of the project is promoting the use of secure storage, such as gun locks, which can be a simple but effective deterrent.

“This little thing might be the deterrent that helps protect a child or somebody who has ill intent,” said Chidester.

Both organizers hope the program reaches families to demystify firearms and instill safety rules early.

“Teaching your kids what to do if they encounter a firearm is crucial,” said Camp.

Chidester agreed, referencing the NRA safety rules she taught her own children: “Treat every gun like it’s loaded. Don’t point the gun at anything you don’t want to destroy. Finger off the trigger. Know your backstop and what’s behind it.”

Ultimately, the goal is to empower the community with knowledge and understanding.

“Seek education, learn how to use gun safes, your gun locks. Keep your guns away from unauthorized people, whether those are teenagers, those [who] are criminals, maybe people who are struggling with mental illness,” said Chidester.

Those leading the “Project ChildSafe Salt Lake” plan to give away free cable gun locks at two locations on Thursday:

Wasatch Front Baptist Church 140 W. 2100 South #230, Salt Lake City 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

