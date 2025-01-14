NHL player injured in Salt Lake City traffic accident ahead of Utah Hockey Club game

SALT LAKE CITY — A player with the Montreal Canadiens was injured in a Salt Lake City traffic accident ahead of the team's game against the Utah Hockey Club.

Forward Emil Heineman was struck by a vehicle Monday and suffered an unspecified upper-body injury. Salt Lake City Police say the crash happened at 2:55 p.m. near 200 East 500 South.

NHL.com reports Heineman, 23, will miss three to four weeks due to the injury.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were unable to find the person who reported the crash or Heineman. It wasn't until later in the evening that officers were told by a nearby business that the pedestrian struck was the Canadiens player.

The crash is now under investigation by the Utah Highway Patrol.

This season, Heineman has played 41 games for the Canadiens, posting 17 points.

Montreal is set to face Utah at Delta Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.