North Salt Lake girl in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on way to school

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A 10-year-old North Salt Lake girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday while walking to school.

Police said the girl was on Center Street at 350 East when she was hit just after 8:30 a.m.

The girl was in a crosswalk, but the incident occurred outside of a school zone.

The vehicle's driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police investigating the accident.

Tuesday's incident comes one day after a 5-year-old boy was grazed by a car while chasing down a school bus in Riverton. The boy suffered only minor injuries and was released from the hospital after being transported as a precaution.