Odyssey Dance Theatre returns with fan-favorite 'Thriller' show and more

SALT LAKE CITY — Lights, camera, dance!

The Odyssey Dance Theatre is back from the dead. The dance company started in 1994 but took a year off while its founder, Derryl Yeager, and his wife served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"We went to Martin's Cove, which was an amazing place in Wyoming where the pioneers got stuck in the snow. An amazing story there, but during the process there, we realized we weren't quite done yet," Yeager said.

They're returning to the stage this season with their fan-favorite show, "Thriller."

"Michael Jackson decided long ago that zombies have to dance," Yeager joked.

They're also bringing some of your favorite Halloween characters with them.

"We have the 'Jason Jam,' which is the three Jasons, they dance with ice picks, machetes, baseball bats, and eventually chainsaws, and it's actually a very funny piece," Yeager said. "I think that's one of the things people really like about the show."

Yeager says behind the scenes, they're working to build up the Odyssey Dance Theatre to carry on without them, but right now, their focus is making this season the best one.

"The best donation people can give to us is to buy a ticket and come see a show," Yeager said.