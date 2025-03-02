Officials confirm 1 dead after two vehicles crash near Eureka

EUREKA, Utah — Highway 6 just north of Eureka has been closed while officials investigate a crash that left at least one person dead Sunday afternoon. The condition of any other occupants are not known at this time.

It is not known which vehicle the deceased person was in and the conditions of any other occupants or drivers are also not confirmed at this time.

At 1:55 p.m. officials received calls of a crash on Highway 6 just north of Eureka. Upon arrival at milepost 143, officials found a two-vehicle crash and one person that was deceased at the scene.

Highway 6 will remain closed for some time during the investigation, the cause of the crash is not confirmed. A FOX 13 News reporter will be responding for any other updates.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.