Officials encourage taking CPR classes for Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Heart Association reports that about 350,000 people in the United States experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year.

For the first time since 2020, the AHA updated its resuscitation guidance, particularly for managing choking, suspected overdose and other life-saving maneuvers.

The new guidance said they are encouraging more people to learn CPR, or “lay rescuer interventions,” because of the number of people who have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

The American Red Cross encourages people not only to take a CPR class but to also learn hands-only CPR.

Benjamin Donner, the executive director of the American Red Cross Central and Southern Arizona, said first, it’s important to always call 911.

“Instead of remembering all those details, just go right into chest compressions,” he said. “It’s very easy to do.”

He said make sure the person is on a solid surface and if they are not, then pull them to the ground to start compressions.

“It’s so easy, but so effective to keep that oxygen in the blood flowing in the brain to help this individual that fighting chance,” he said.

For choking, the new guidelines direct people to alternate between five back blows and five abdominal thrusts until the object is gone or the person goes unconscious. This applies to children and adults. The abdominal thrusts are not recommended for infants.

The new guidelines, for the first time, also provide instructions about how and when to use naloxone if there is a suspected overdose.

The American Red Cross has different classes available to learn CPR on their website here.