Ogden businesses dealing with aftermath of grain elevator demolition

OGDEN, Utah — After Saturday morning's demolition of the grain elevators in Odgen, nearby businesses are dealing with the aftermath.

"People can see me from the highway now. There's no obstruction," said Robert Flook, the owner of Rusty's Auto Sales and Service.

It all happened in just a matter of minutes.

"This is what's left over of the window that came in from the actual blast," said Jerry Garrett, the president of Jerry's Plumbing Specialties. "Three front windows got broken up."

Garrett explained that the elevators have always been a good focal point for new customers.

"What's crazy is we would always tell people our address, but we also would say we're in the shadow of the grain elevators," said Garrett.

Flook, whose business is just across the street from the demolition, isn't worried about a few broken windows at his shop.

"I got a phone call from the demolition team stating that there was some glass broken in the business and to come on down," he said.

Flook shared how the demolition company has been helpful.

"We're gonna have somebody out here to replace the glass. We're gonna have security here until the glass is replaced and I will clean everything up," said Flook.

Garrett shared how experiencing the blast from inside his office was something to remember.

"The percussion wave that accompanied the blast was just unbelievable. We had no idea it was gonna be that bad. There was sheet rock, dust, some things that just came up through all the different cracks. Just totally amazing," said Garrett.

Nearby companies are glad that the team is getting things back to the way they were.

"Appreciative that they were so on top of it to get things cleaned up and boarded up," said Flook.

He's thankful that his business will carry on with a few broken windows.

"Business as usual at Rusty's. I dusted off the cars that were back in the in the back of the building and put them back out, and we're still open," said Flook.