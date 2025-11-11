Ogden businesses see sharp drop in sales as federal shutdown drags on

OGDEN, Utah — As the longest federal government shutdown continues, local businesses in Ogden are seeing sales decline as they have fewer customers coming in.

"Our sales have dropped by almost 50% from when we started up,” said Jeremy Holmes.

He and his wife started Taboo Pizza on Washington Blvd. this year in May. It’s their second location after the take-out only branch on Harrison Blvd.

"Mom and pop shops don't necessarily have the funds or financing available to be able to push through economy-related instances like what we're in right now,” explained Holmes, adding that the ongoing shutdown “has probably gotten as bad as what we had anticipated.”

He says this has forced them to reduce shifts and serving staff.

"We've had to reduce a tremendous amount of staff hours," Holmes said. "Unfortunately, when you go from a full restaurant where you can seat 170 people, to a lunch where you might have 4-5 people come in, it’s a big difference, and you can’t afford to pay the staff."

There are many federal workers in Ogden. Whether it's at the IRS, federal contractors, or employees at Hill Air Force Base, federal jobs are an important part of Ogden’s economy.

Holmes also said that to keep up with rising food costs, they had to cut their menu in half.

"Having to redesign the menu so it can stay affordable for individuals and you're not paying $30 for a roast beef sandwich," he said.

The owners of The Cupcake Shoppe and Bakery are in the same boat. They said have lost half their sales since the shutdown started and are also reducing staff hours.

Andrew Shorts at Two Bit Bistro said they are seeing a sharp dip in sales as well and are realizing how many of their families rely on a federal income.

"When we sit and talk with them and say, 'Hey, how’ve you been?' And they're like, 'We're sorry we haven't been able to come in as much. We work for the FBI or the IRS or the military and we're on furlough right now and we're just really not sure where to put our resources,'” explained Shorts.

Holmes hopes that this resolves soon and that people support local now more than ever.

"They're the ones that need you now, they're the ones that are month to month on whether or not they’re staying open,” he said.