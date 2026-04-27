Ogden fire scorches field, damages nearby house's siding

OGDEN, Utah — A fire broke out in a field in Ogden Saturday night, damaging the exterior of a nearby house.

The Ogden Fire Department was called to the area near the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue around 8:45 p.m. They said the fire was on the edge of a retention pond, and overgrown phragmites were burning.

Ogden City Fire Department

The flames reached about 50 feet high and ended up melting the siding on a nearby house. The flames did not reach the interior, however.

The fire department is investigating the cause and said it appears suspicious. Witnesses reportedly told them that they saw a group of kids in the area just before the fire.

Nobody was injured, but officials estimated the damage at about $25,000.