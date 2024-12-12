Ogden market features holiday crafts made, sold by local children

OGDEN, Utah — The Local Artisan Collective in Ogden is hosting its Little Artisan Market where kids can showcase and sell their handmade products.

On Saturday, young entrepreneurs like 6-year-old Hannah and 9-year-old Dallin will have their own booth at the market, which they proudly call "The Barn Mercantile." They specialize in many products, including soap, bath bombs, shower steamers, heat pads, hats, and ornaments.

The two are most looking forward to showing potential customers all of their favorite products.

“I like to show them what we make a little bit and they’ll think it’s really cool," Dallin said.

The Little Artisan Market is not only a marketplace but a real-world learning experience for young entrepreneurs. Stephanie Howerton, Co-Owner of the Local Artisan Collective says kids had to fill out an application, get juried in, and set up their own table.

Among the featured young vendors is 12-year-old Olivia, who had to jury one of her bracelets before being accepted into the market. Another creator is 14-year-old Kai, who crafts adorable felt characters he refers to as “felties.”

"I started like a few years ago in a class here; we made a mushroom out of felt, and I started making more characters out of them," Kai shared.

There's so much to enjoy about the Little Artisan Market, but Howerton says one of her favorite parts is watching kids get a sale.

“Seeing the spark in a kid's eye when they make their first sale, that is just pure joy," she said.

The future is unlimited for the bright minds who are participating, but it's obvious they all have a knack for creativity and entrepreneurship that will be on full display this weekend.

The market is set to take place Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Local Artisan Collective at 2371 Kiesel Avenue in Ogden.