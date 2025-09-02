Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ogden park reopened after bomb squad investigates suspicious package

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden park was closed on Tuesday afternoon as police investigated a suspicious package.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was sent to Lorin Farr Park to check out the package and determine whether it was a threat. According to officials, the park was closed out of an abundance of caution.

After an investigation, the item was determined not to have been an explosive device and the park was reopened.

"We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation while safety crews worked to ensure the area was safe," the Ogden Police Department wrote on social media.

